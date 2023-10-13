Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Multiple-vehicle accident backs up traffic on I-185 northbound

Multiple-vehicle accident backs up traffic on I-185 northbound
Multiple-vehicle accident backs up traffic on I-185 northbound(Source: WTVM)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A multiple-vehicle accident on Interstate 185 heading northbound is causing traffic to be delayed.

The accident occurred north of the Buena Vista Road exit and south of St. Mary’s Road.

According to our crews on the scene, a truck dumped furniture on the interstate resulting in multiple accidents.

No word yet on how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Multiple-vehicle accident backs up traffic on I-185 northbound
Multiple-vehicle accident backs up traffic on I-185 northbound(Source: WTVM)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harris County seafood restaurant closed until further notice
Harris County seafood restaurant closed until further notice
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Traffic stop on I-185 in Columbus results in drug bust, 1 man arrested
Carolyn Wright resings at Central, will become Girl’s Basketball Head Coach at JAG
Carolyn Wright resigns at Central, will begin new coaching career at J.A.G. High School
Officials share tips amid uptick in alligator sightings near Chattahoochee River
Human remains found in Opelika
2 men charged with murder following human remains discovered in Opelika

Latest News

Prosecutors are taking steps to move the murder case of a 14-year-old charged with gunning down...
D.A. moves to try 14-year-old Pike County murder suspect as adult
Chamber of Commerce hosts 2023 Partners in Educations Kickoff
Chamber of Commerce hosts 2023 Partners in Educations Kickoff
Chamber of Commerce hosts 2023 Partners in Educations Kickoff
Chamber of Commerce hosts 2023 Partners in Educations Kickoff
Businesses learn tips and strategies at Collaborate Summit 2023
Businesses learn tips and strategies at Collaborate Summit 2023