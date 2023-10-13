COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A multiple-vehicle accident on Interstate 185 heading northbound is causing traffic to be delayed.

The accident occurred north of the Buena Vista Road exit and south of St. Mary’s Road.

According to our crews on the scene, a truck dumped furniture on the interstate resulting in multiple accidents.

No word yet on how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

Multiple-vehicle accident backs up traffic on I-185 northbound (Source: WTVM)

