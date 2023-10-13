Police presence spotted on 12th Avenue in Phenix City
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence in Phenix City near an apartment complex on 12th Avenue.
News crews at the scene have spotted crime tape and markers on the ground in the Frederick Douglas Apartments complex.
At this time, there are no details about the reason for law enforcement at the location.
Stay with us as we learn more information.
