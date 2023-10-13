Police presence spotted on 12th Avenue in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence in Phenix City near an apartment complex on 12th Avenue.

News crews at the scene have spotted crime tape and markers on the ground in the Frederick Douglas Apartments complex.

Phenix City police presence (Source: WTVM)

Phenix City police presence (Source: WTVM)

Phenix City police presence (Source: WTVM)

At this time, there are no details about the reason for law enforcement at the location.

Stay with us as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.