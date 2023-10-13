COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred near Gentian Boulevard - near the Columbus State University Cunningham Center.

Police on scene of single-vehicle crash near Gentian Blvd. in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

According to witnesses, the driver crashed through the guardrail, past the walking trail, into the ditch.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the crash or if the driver sustained any injuries.

