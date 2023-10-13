Sons Chevrolet offering $10k reward for information on car robbery suspects

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Sons Chevrolet in Columbus needs the public’s help to find two suspects in an early morning robbery.

Surveillance video was released by the dealership’s general manager. You can watch the video above.

The video showed two people dressed in almost all black clothing, including masks, and it looked as if they both had white and orange colored gloves during the crime.

The suspects allegedly took a white 2022 Chevy Camaro LT1 around 4:30 a.m.

The dealership is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspects.

If you have any information concerning this incident you are asked to contact the Columbus police.

