Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Woman killed, man injured after pickup crashes into Amish buggy

FILE - According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.
FILE - According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.(Pexels)
By KCTV5 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A 20-year-old woman from Missouri was killed after being thrown from an Amish buggy Wednesday.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol states Katie Kemp and 22-year-old Chris Kemp were riding in the buggy on Route O in Johnson County just after 5:30 p.m.

Authorities said a 2011 Dodge Ram hit the back of the buggy and both riders were ejected.

According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.

Katie Kemp was flown to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Chris Kemp was taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.

Officials did not report if the driver of the pickup truck was injured.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harris County seafood restaurant closed until further notice
Harris County seafood restaurant closed until further notice
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Traffic stop on I-185 in Columbus results in drug bust, 1 man arrested
Carolyn Wright resings at Central, will become Girl’s Basketball Head Coach at JAG
Carolyn Wright resigns at Central, will begin new coaching career at J.A.G. High School
Officials share tips amid uptick in alligator sightings near Chattahoochee River
Human remains found in Opelika
2 men charged with murder following human remains discovered in Opelika

Latest News

FILE - A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" sit...
Man pleads guilty to stealing ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers from Minnesota museum in 2005
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable with Jewish community leaders in the...
LIVE: Biden administration awards $7 billion for ‘clean hydrogen’ hubs across the country to help replace fossil fuels
Baltimore police respond to a shooting at Morgan State University on Oct. 3, 2023. (Jerry...
Teen arrested in Morgan State shooting as Baltimore police search for second suspect
Multiple-vehicle accident backs up traffic on I-185 northbound
Multiple-vehicle accident backs up traffic on I-185 northbound
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Israel’s Netanyahu vows to ‘destroy’ Hamas, says Gaza offensive still in early stages