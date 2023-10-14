Business Break
Auburn man arrested on first-degree assault, DUI charges

Marcus Darell Matthews
Marcus Darell Matthews(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department arrested 35-year-old Marcus Darell Matthews on a first-degree assault and DUI charge.

Officials say the arrest stems from police investigating a traffic crash that occurred on April 10th, 2022 near the intersection of Wire Road and Chadwick Lane. They say the investigation determined that a vehicle being driven by Matthews struck a motorcycle, causing serious permanent injury to the motorcycle’s driver.

They say evidence was collected and lab results indicated that Matthews was driving under the influence when the crash occurred.

Arrest warrants were obtained on Matthews for felony driving under the influence and assault first-degree. Matthews was arrested on Oct 12th, 2023, and transported to the Lee County Jail to be held on a $53,000 bond.

