Columbus couple returns from Israel during conflict

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We continue to hear harrowing stories of Americans in Israel caught in the middle of the conflict. Many of them struggled to get back home, including a Columbus couple visiting the country as the fighting erupted.

Carla and David Ryan are home safe now, but their 9-day tour of Israel did have a few frightening moments, leaving them to question their fate.

On the 6th day of David and Carla Ryan’s trip, they were in a bunker in Jerusalem praying for their lives. This couple is grateful, and blessed, and say they feel a little guilty about leaving while others are still stuck there.

“We never thought that the trip would get cut short.”

Day 4 on a trip in Israel for Carla and David Ryan is when Hamas attacked Southern and Central parts of Israel.

At the time, the Ryans were leaving the Jordan River where they were just baptized, and heading to the Dead Sea.

“We were in a secure area at the Dead Sea because we were surrounded by the Judean mountains and we never felt unsafe,” said Carla. “We found out that night that we were gonna stay an extra night at the Dead Sea, and that was the safest for us. "

The Ryan’s and their tour group make it back to their hotel in Jerusalem on Monday, one of the targeted areas.

“We were informed every step of the way through our tour guide and tour company,” said David.

The Ryan’s were having snacks at the bar when sirens began to go off, and everyone in the hotel was taken to an underground shelter.

“We only had a minute and a half to seek shelter.”

Something gave Carla peace amid uncertainty, she heard praying in a familiar language.

“I was thinking well you know, I wouldn’t have grand babies we were at that point. it was out of our hands. you know, that’s that was when we were going to be called I’m grateful now that it didn’t go that way that it was not our turn.”

David was calm.

“I’ve been through war, so I kind of understand it. and for me, that if I don’t hear things exploding around here, but bullets whizzing by my head and I know it’s safe.”

The Ryan’s were on a flight to Jordan then Paris the next morning, and made it back home Wednesday.

“I am a firm believer that God had his hand all over us.”

The Ryan’s say their tour guide Avi is back home and reunited with his family in Israel they are communicating with him on “WhatsApp”.

WATCH the full interview below:

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

