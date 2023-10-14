Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Cooler Temperatures on the Horizon

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Even though some cloudier skies were across the Valley today, hopefully you were able to catch a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse on Saturday. The cold front we have been mentioning this past week, has moved through the Chattahoochee Valley, leading to some breezy conditions heading into the overnight hours tonight, Sunday, and Monday with winds coming out of the north/northwest.

Sunday Wind Speed/Direction
Sunday Wind Speed/Direction(WTVM Weather)

Temperatures will begin to cool down heading into Sunday, being about 10-15 degrees cooler than what occurred on Saturday. Afternoon high temperatures are forecast to be in the mid- to upper-60s on Sunday and the low- to mid-60s on Monday. Low temperatures on Saturday night are forecast in the low- to mid-50s, but Sunday night expect low temperatures in the mid- to upper- 40s.

Low Temperatures
Low Temperatures(WTVM Weather)

These below average temperatures look to remain through the new work week with temperatures climbing back to the low- to mid-70s by Wednesday. As for rain coverage, Sunday a stray shower cannot be ruled out; beyond Sunday drier conditions are returning to the Valley as a surface high pressure moves into our area. The next best chance of rain occurs at the end of the new work week with another front moving through the region; Friday rain coverage is between 30-50%.

Rain Coverage
Rain Coverage(WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former Chief Financial Officer of the YMCA of Columbus has been arrested in connection with...
Former CFO of YMCA Columbus arrested in embezzlement case
Harris County seafood restaurant closed until further notice
Harris County seafood restaurant closed until further notice
Multiple-vehicle accident backs up traffic on I-185 northbound
Multiple-vehicle accident backs up traffic on I-185 northbound
Phenix City police presence
Police presence spotted on 12th Avenue in Phenix City
Bull Creek Mobile Home Community
Heavy police presence at mobile home community in south Columbus

Latest News

A partial eclipse will be visible in our area Saturday afternoon. You must use proper solar...
Skies Turn Mostly Sunny in Time for Solar Eclipse and Brings Warmer Temperatures
Allie Ann's Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Allie Ann's Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
A partial eclipse will be visible in our area Saturday afternoon. You must use proper solar...
How to Build an Eclipse Viewer to View the Eclipse Safely
Weekend Forecast
Drier Conditions and Cooler Temperatures on the Way!