Cooler Temperatures on the Horizon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Even though some cloudier skies were across the Valley today, hopefully you were able to catch a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse on Saturday. The cold front we have been mentioning this past week, has moved through the Chattahoochee Valley, leading to some breezy conditions heading into the overnight hours tonight, Sunday, and Monday with winds coming out of the north/northwest.

Sunday Wind Speed/Direction (WTVM Weather)

Temperatures will begin to cool down heading into Sunday, being about 10-15 degrees cooler than what occurred on Saturday. Afternoon high temperatures are forecast to be in the mid- to upper-60s on Sunday and the low- to mid-60s on Monday. Low temperatures on Saturday night are forecast in the low- to mid-50s, but Sunday night expect low temperatures in the mid- to upper- 40s.

Low Temperatures (WTVM Weather)

These below average temperatures look to remain through the new work week with temperatures climbing back to the low- to mid-70s by Wednesday. As for rain coverage, Sunday a stray shower cannot be ruled out; beyond Sunday drier conditions are returning to the Valley as a surface high pressure moves into our area. The next best chance of rain occurs at the end of the new work week with another front moving through the region; Friday rain coverage is between 30-50%.

Rain Coverage (WTVM Weather)

