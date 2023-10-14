Drowning investigation underway on West Point Lake in Troup County, 1 dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning incident on West Point Lake that has claimed the life of 33-year-old Jonathon Alvarado.

According to officials, on October 14th at 7:37 a.m., Troup County 911 received an emergency call in regards to a possible drowning on West Point Lake near the Liberty Hill Access area.

They say deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and were notified that an adult male was on a boat with two other males when he went over the front of the boat while dropping the anchor.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Corp of Engineers, and a Dive Team from Columbus Fire and Rescue were notified. At approximately 1:15 p.m. The victim was identified as Alvarado.

Officials say the event appears to be a tragic accident.

