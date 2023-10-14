Murder suspect arrested in 1st Ave homicide investigation

Business Break
By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested David Lucier on an outstanding murder warrant.

According to officials, on September 30th, at approximately 12:11 a.m., Columbus Police officers responded to the 1200 block of Veterans Parkway (Zelmo’s) concerning a male who claimed to have killed someone. They say Officers discovered a deceased male, later identified as Willie Foster, 47, in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue (Trinity Episcopal Church).

EMS arrived on the scene and could not resuscitate Foster.

The Violent Crimes Unit was called to investigate the incident. According to the CPD, the investigation revealed David Lucier was responsible for Foster’s death. A murder warrant was then issued for his arrest and on October 13th, Lucier was arrested on the outstanding warrant.

Lucier is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing on Monday, October 16 at 9 a.m.

