Skies Turn Mostly Sunny in Time for Solar Eclipse and Brings Warmer Temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The gloomy and drizzly conditions will finally come to an end as we start the weekend here in the Valley. The clouds are around this morning, but the skies turn mostly sunny in the afternoon just in time for the Partial Eclipse. The Annular Eclipse is visible today and begins 11:42 AM EST - 2:47 PM EST. The peak time of the eclipse here in the Valley is at 1:13 PM EST with the moon covering 56% of the sun at this time. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with warming up to the upper 70s which is average for this time of the year. The reason for the warmer temperatures is a cold front that moves through our area today. Cold fronts lead with warmer air ahead of them, so the Valley won’t feel the cool conditions until tomorrow. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds but highs only warming up to the upper 60s. Both weekend days do feature a very slim chance of rain, this is no reason for concern for outdoor plans. The cold front dries out the Valley to start the work week, but rain is expected to return by Friday with a 30-50% coverage. Temperatures are cooler in the week ahead as well with highs this week ranging from mid 60s to low 70s.

