Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Two arrested in late-night shooting on Plateau Dr. in Columbus, one person injured

Plateau Drive shooting investigation
Plateau Drive shooting investigation(Source: WTVM)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested two suspects in the Plateau Drive shooting investigation that left one person injured.

According to officials, a 15-year-old male was shot in the leg and suffered a graze wound. He was transported to Piedmont with non-life-threatening injuries,

Officials say 31-year-old Fernando Perez and 47-year-old Antonio Camaja were arrested in connection to the shooting.

The charges of the two suspects are unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harris County seafood restaurant closed until further notice
Harris County seafood restaurant closed until further notice
The former Chief Financial Officer of the YMCA of Columbus has been arrested in connection with...
Former CFO of YMCA Columbus arrested in embezzlement case
Multiple-vehicle accident backs up traffic on I-185 northbound
Multiple-vehicle accident backs up traffic on I-185 northbound
Police on scene of single-vehicle crash near Gentian Blvd. in Columbus
Police on scene of single-vehicle crash near Gentian Blvd. in Columbus
Phenix City police presence
Police presence spotted on 12th Avenue in Phenix City

Latest News

Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
Murder suspect arrested in 1st Ave homicide investigation
Bull Creek Mobile Home Community
Heavy police presence at mobile home community in south Columbus
The former Chief Financial Officer of the YMCA of Columbus has been arrested in connection with...
Former CFO of YMCA Columbus arrested in embezzlement case
Phenix City police presence
Police presence spotted on 12th Avenue in Phenix City