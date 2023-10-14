Two arrested in late-night shooting on Plateau Dr. in Columbus, one person injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested two suspects in the Plateau Drive shooting investigation that left one person injured.

According to officials, a 15-year-old male was shot in the leg and suffered a graze wound. He was transported to Piedmont with non-life-threatening injuries,

Officials say 31-year-old Fernando Perez and 47-year-old Antonio Camaja were arrested in connection to the shooting.

The charges of the two suspects are unknown at this time.

