Two-vehicle crash in Chambers County leaves 1 person dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, a two-vehicle crash in Chambers County has claimed the life of 61-year-old Laverne P. Brooks.

Officials say the crash occurred Saturday, October 14 at approximately 8:14 a.m. on Chambers County Road 48 near Chambers County Road 44, approximately nine miles west of LaFayette. They say Brooks was fatally injured when the 2010 Honda Civic she was driving collided head-on with the 2011 Mack tractor-trailer driven by Allen O. Higgins, 62.

Officials say Brooks was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The ALEA Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.

