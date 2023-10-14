Business Break
Two-vehicle crash in Chambers County leaves 1 person dead

A Waukon, Iowa man is dead after a crash between a pick up truck and a motorcycle in Allamakee...
A Waukon, Iowa man is dead after a crash between a pick up truck and a motorcycle in Allamakee County.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, a two-vehicle crash in Chambers County has claimed the life of 61-year-old Laverne P. Brooks.

Officials say the crash occurred Saturday, October 14 at approximately 8:14 a.m. on Chambers County Road 48 near Chambers County Road 44, approximately nine miles west of LaFayette. They say Brooks was fatally injured when the 2010 Honda Civic she was driving collided head-on with the 2011 Mack tractor-trailer driven by Allen O. Higgins, 62.

Officials say Brooks was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The ALEA Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.

