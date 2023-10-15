Business Break
23-year-old woman, 1-year-old child struck by car, police say

Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.
Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 23-year-old woman and a 1-year-old child were hospitalized Friday night after being hit by a car, according to authorities.

The Cleveland Police Department said the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Memphis Avenue, located in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Officials said EMS transported both victims to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

The vehicle fled the scene following the incident, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

