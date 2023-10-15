Chilly Start for this Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanks to the cold front that moved through the Valley on Saturday we are currently seeing temperatures 5 to 15 degrees cooler now than at this time yesterday; we will only continue to cool down headed into Sunday night. Morning temperatures for Monday expected to be in the mid- to upper-40s before afternoon high temperatures are in the low- to mid-60s.

Monday Forecast (WTVM Weather)

Tuesday and Wednesday morning expect a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the low- to mid-40s.

Low Temperatures (WTVM Weather)

These below average temperatures look to remain through the new work week with afternoon high temperatures Tuesday through Thursday in the uppper-60s to low-70s. Monday through Thursday expect some drier conditions and sunnier skies as a surface high pressure moves into the region. Rain returns across the Valley Thursday night and Friday ahead of the next front that will move through the region at the end of this week; rain coverage Friday is between 30-50%.

Rain Coverage (WTVM Weather)

So far this month across Columbus we have received 2.97 inches of rain which is a little over an inch above average for October. This rainfall is beneficial to the area since September’s rainfall was below average, leading to many places across the Valley to a have abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.

