The Cooler Temperatures Set in for the Valley Today

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a cooler start to our morning across the Valley as it is nearly 10° cooler than it was yesterday morning in most spots. The reason for the cooler start is due to the cold front that moved through the Valley late Saturday and is also the reason we had cloudier conditions during the eclipse. Today we can expect a mix of sun and clouds, and due to the front yesterday, highs only warm up to the upper 60s. Today does feature a very slim chance of rain, this is no reason for concern for outdoor plans. The cold front dries out the Valley to start the work week, but rain is expected to return Friday with a 30-50% coverage. October is on average the driest month of the year for the Valley, but the rain is very much needed due to the very dry conditions the Valley has been experiencing lately. Temperatures are cooler in the week ahead as well with highs this week ranging from mid-60s to low 70s.

