CSU Coca-Cola Space Science Center hosts Eclipse viewing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The CSU Coca-Cola Cpace Science Center welcomed the community to witness the partial* phenomenon on Saturday.

7-year-old Xander Brumfield was excited to take a look through his certified eclipse glasses.

“This is like my first time to see the eclipse,” said Brumfield.

The space science center held Eclipse 101 sessions with the executive director of the CSU Coca-Cola Space Science Center, Dr. Shawn Cruzen.

“You don’t see this very often so it makes the world around you look very different,” said Dr. Shawn Cruzen.

Cruzen says when we often talk about astronomy everything seems so far away.

“But when the moon blocks out the sun and you can see totally different lighting. It touches us in a different way,” said Cruzen.

Even though getting a good look at the eclipse is at the hands of the weather, it was special for CSU sophomore Liam Aycock to be a part of the “ring of fire”.

“This kind of stuff I love it, engaging with what I loved every since I was a kid is very fulfilling,” said Aycock.

A total eclipse is slated to happen in April of next year.

