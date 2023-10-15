Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

CSU Coca-Cola Space Science Center hosts Eclipse viewing

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The CSU Coca-Cola Cpace Science Center welcomed the community to witness the partial* phenomenon on Saturday.

7-year-old Xander Brumfield was excited to take a look through his certified eclipse glasses.

“This is like my first time to see the eclipse,” said Brumfield.

The space science center held Eclipse 101 sessions with the executive director of the CSU Coca-Cola Space Science Center, Dr. Shawn Cruzen.

“You don’t see this very often so it makes the world around you look very different,” said Dr. Shawn Cruzen.

Cruzen says when we often talk about astronomy everything seems so far away.

“But when the moon blocks out the sun and you can see totally different lighting. It touches us in a different way,” said Cruzen.

Even though getting a good look at the eclipse is at the hands of the weather, it was special for CSU sophomore Liam Aycock to be a part of the “ring of fire”.

“This kind of stuff I love it, engaging with what I loved every since I was a kid is very fulfilling,” said Aycock.

A total eclipse is slated to happen in April of next year.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bull Creek Mobile Home Community
Heavy police presence at mobile home community in south Columbus
A Waukon, Iowa man is dead after a crash between a pick up truck and a motorcycle in Allamakee...
Two-vehicle crash in Chambers County leaves 1 person dead
Plateau Drive shooting investigation
Two arrested in late-night shooting on Plateau Dr. in Columbus, one person injured
The former Chief Financial Officer of the YMCA of Columbus has been arrested in connection with...
Former CFO of YMCA Columbus arrested in embezzlement case
Phenix City police presence
Police presence spotted on 12th Avenue in Phenix City

Latest News

Chattahoochee Valley hosts IFC World Championships
Chattahoochee Valley hosts IFC World Championships
A partial eclipse will be visible in our area Saturday afternoon. You must use proper solar...
How to Build an Eclipse Viewer to View the Eclipse Safely
How to Build a Solar Eclipse Viewer at Home
How to Build a Solar Eclipse Viewer at Home
Chamber of Commerce hosts 2023 Partners in Educations Kickoff
Chamber of Commerce hosts 2023 Partners in Educations Kickoff