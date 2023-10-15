Business Break
MPD: No weapons used in Saturday ‘incident’ at Alabama National Fair

MPD says it will, along with Alabama National Fair organizers, debrief the incident and implement changes as necessary.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say several altercations between groups of minors happened as the Alabama National Fair neared closing time on Saturday.

According to MPD, the Alabama National Fair experienced high attendance on Saturday, causing organizers to halt entry 30 minutes early.

The decision was made in the interest of public safety and included input from Fair organizers and law enforcement.

Police say as the Fair neared its end, several altercations occurred between groups of minors. It was later determined that those individuals were not properly supervised as required by the Fair’s policy, which requires minors 17 and under to be accompanied and supervised by an adult 21 years of age or older.

The altercations were quickly dissolved by MPD units within the venue.

At no time were firearms or other weapons used, police say.

MPD says it will, along with Alabama National Fair organizers, debrief the incident and implement changes as necessary.

