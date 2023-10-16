Columbus police arrest over 20 offenders in weekend operation
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a weekend operation targeted to high-crime areas, the Columbus Police Department arrested multiple offenders on many different charges.
Columbus police partnered with the Georgia State Patrol and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and conducted “Operation Voorhees” on Friday, October 13.
This operation was designed to increase police presence, reduce criminal activity, and take known criminals off the street.
Operation Voorhees resulted in the following:
- 264 investigative stops
- 22 offenders arrested
- 13 felony charges
- 20 non-traffic misdemeanor charges
- 207 traffic citations
- 125 traffic warnings
- 3 illegal firearms recovered
- One validated gang member arrested
The Columbus Police Department is committed to conducting monthly joint operations with our public safety partners to ensure the continued safety and well-being of our community.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.