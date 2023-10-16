Columbus police arrest over 20 offenders in weekend operation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a weekend operation targeted to high-crime areas, the Columbus Police Department arrested multiple offenders on many different charges.

Columbus police partnered with the Georgia State Patrol and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and conducted “Operation Voorhees” on Friday, October 13.

This operation was designed to increase police presence, reduce criminal activity, and take known criminals off the street.

Operation Voorhees resulted in the following:

264 investigative stops

22 offenders arrested

13 felony charges

20 non-traffic misdemeanor charges

207 traffic citations

125 traffic warnings

3 illegal firearms recovered

One validated gang member arrested

The Columbus Police Department is committed to conducting monthly joint operations with our public safety partners to ensure the continued safety and well-being of our community.

