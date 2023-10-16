Business Break
Cool Temperatures for the Start of Tuesday & Wednesday

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re a fan of the cooler weather, well then good news is ahead for you! Morning temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be in the low- to mid-40s thanks to the cold air that has worked its way into the region.

Forecast Low Temperatures
Forecast Low Temperatures(WTVM Weather)

Afternoon high temperatures are forecast to be in the upper-60s to low-70s Tuesday and Wednesday; the low- to mid-70s return to the Valley on Thursday ahead of another cold front that will push through the region on Friday. This next front will help keep cool temperatures across the Valley, but not give us as cool of temperatures as we have seen from this previous front. Temperatures look to stay in the upper-60s to low-70s through the weekend.

Afternoon High Temperatures and Rain Coverage
Afternoon High Temperatures and Rain Coverage(WTVM Weather)

Tuesday through Thursday expect some sunnier and drier conditions across the Valley as a surface high pressure is located across the southeast, but by Friday rain coverage increases across the Valley with rain coverage between 30-50%.

