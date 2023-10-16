Business Break
Cooler than average stretch of weather all week

Tyler’s forecast
A chilly breeze for your Monday!
By Tyler Allender
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Don’t expect to get all that warm this week; temperatures will be chilliest early in the week.

Sunny through at least the first half of Monday before turning partly cloudy by mid to late afternoon. Chilly, especially with the brisk northwesterly breeze that will gust up to 20 or 25 mph at times. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

A chilly and breezy start to the workweek.
A chilly and breezy start to the workweek.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A few clouds this evening, otherwise mostly clear. Quite chilly with overnight lows mostly in the low to mid 40s; a few of the colder spots will dip into the upper 30s early Tuesday.

Jacket weather early Tuesday for sure with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s depending where you...
Jacket weather early Tuesday for sure with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s depending where you live.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Abundant sunshine Tuesday. Cool but winds will be lighter. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Highs return to the 70s by mid-week.
Highs return to the 70s by mid-week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Highs in the 70s return for everyone starting Wednesday as it stays dry. Our next cold front is due in here later Friday and that could spell some showers or even a thunderstorm Thursday night and Friday. Moisture looks pretty limited so don’t go thinking we’ll pick up a lot of rain like we had last week.

This front will reinforce the cooler temperatures over the weekend. It looks mostly sunny with highs near 70 and lows in the 40s at this point. There are some signs that may try to warm up more by mid next week and in the days leading up to Halloween.

Temperatures remain cooler than average through early next week.
Temperatures remain cooler than average through early next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

