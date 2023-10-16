Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man accused in deadly strangling on 1st Avenue in Columbus appears in court

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man returned to jail after being accused of strangling a man to death.

David Lucier recently went before a judge in Muscogee County Recorder’s Court.

According to testimony by police, the victim, 47-year-old Willie Foster, was sleeping behind Trinity Episcopal Church on 1st Avenue when someone strangled him to death.

Investigators say Lucier entered a Zelmo’s on Veteran Parkway, saying he thought he may have killed someone, leading officials to believe Lucier did kill Foster.

The motive is still unclear. Lucier was sent back to jail with no bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalia Spires
Mother of children abducted from north Columbus Burger King arrested
Heavy police presence on 23rd Ave
Heavy police presence on 23rd Ave near Cusseta Rd in Columbus
Columbus police are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured.
One person stabbed multiple times on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Drowning
Drowning investigation underway on West Point Lake in Troup County, 1 dead
A Waukon, Iowa man is dead after a crash between a pick up truck and a motorcycle in Allamakee...
Two-vehicle crash in Chambers County leaves 1 person dead

Latest News

Ricky Montel Johnson
Opelika police searching for missing man last seen on Oct. 12
The former Chief Financial Officer of the YMCA of Columbus has been arrested in connection with...
Former Columbus YMCA CFO accused of embezzlement appears in court
Kalia Spires
Mother of children abducted from north Columbus Burger King arrested
Man accused of fatally strangling on 1st Avenue in Columbus appears in court
Man accused in deadly strangling on 1st Avenue in Columbus appears in court