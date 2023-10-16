Man accused in deadly strangling on 1st Avenue in Columbus appears in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man returned to jail after being accused of strangling a man to death.

David Lucier recently went before a judge in Muscogee County Recorder’s Court.

According to testimony by police, the victim, 47-year-old Willie Foster, was sleeping behind Trinity Episcopal Church on 1st Avenue when someone strangled him to death.

Investigators say Lucier entered a Zelmo’s on Veteran Parkway, saying he thought he may have killed someone, leading officials to believe Lucier did kill Foster.

The motive is still unclear. Lucier was sent back to jail with no bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.