COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured.

According to officials, the stabbing occurred in the 3400 block of Victory Drive around 1:57 a.m. on October 16.

They say a male victim was stabbed multiple times and is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

