Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

University football staffer arrested for exposing himself to young girl at Target, police say

Nic Woodley
Nic Woodley(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A football staff member at a Tennessee university is facing charges after police said he exposed himself to a young girl at Target Sunday.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said Nic Woodley was charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest. Woodley is the director of player personnel for the Middle Tennessee State University.

Police said officers responded to the Target on Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro on Sunday afternoon in regard to an indecent exposure incident.

Officers said the victim told them Woodley complimented her outfit before removing a basket away from his groin, exposing his genitals.

When they responded to the Target to investigate, officers said Woodley avoided them and tried to escape, which led to a charge of resisting arrest.

WSMV reports Woodley was suspended from his position due to the incident.

“Nic Woodley has been suspended as we continue gathering information on the incident,” MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro said in a statement. “We are disappointed and take these matters very seriously.”

Woodley was released on a $3,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Columbus children
Two abducted children in Columbus found safe in south Ga.
Heavy police presence on 23rd Ave
Heavy police presence on 23rd Ave near Cusseta Rd in Columbus
Columbus police are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured.
One person stabbed multiple times on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Drowning
Drowning investigation underway on West Point Lake in Troup County, 1 dead
A Waukon, Iowa man is dead after a crash between a pick up truck and a motorcycle in Allamakee...
Two-vehicle crash in Chambers County leaves 1 person dead

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
MILITARY MATTERS: Army Veterans And Politicians From Georgia Helping With Mental Health For Vets
MILITARY MATTERS: Army Veterans And Politicians From Georgia Helping With Mental Health For Vets
Jaylen Burns
Classes canceled at Jackson State University after student killed on campus
MILITARY MATTERS: Army Veterans And Politicians From Georgia Helping With Mental Health For Vets
MILITARY MATTERS: Army Veterans And Politicians From Georgia Helping With Mental Health For Vets
FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite...
Rite Aid seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it deals with lawsuits and losses