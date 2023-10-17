Business Break
Auburn City Council to discuss new public safety training facility

(Source: Office of the City Manager)
By Justin Brown
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn could see some new land development soon and a new training facility for the city’s fire department. Auburn will host its latest city council meeting, where they will discuss approving new projects.

The new training facility is going to be a multi-story building. Before, fire and police officials had to travel outside of Auburn, but now they will have a destination training center in town that will include all the latest equipment.

The project will be a topic of discussion in the latest city council meeting. Mayor of Auburn Ron Anders says this project is something that they have had on their radar. Before, public safety officials had to travel outside of Auburn for classroom space and for training facilities. In addition to Auburn using the facility, the city will also be allowing other Alabama counties and public safety officials to use their training facilities.

Anders says it’s a priority to ensure the public safety officials in Auburn have all they need to do their jobs.

City officials say that an official notice will be sent when the facility is completed.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

