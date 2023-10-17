Chilly mornings, comfortably cool afternoons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A couple more chilly mornings ahead with seasonably cool afternoons on the way. Rain chances go up late Thursday into Friday briefly.

Abundant sun and cool temperatures on this Tuesday. Lighter winds and full sun will make it feel warmer than yesterday. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Clear and quite chilly overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s early Wednesday. A few of the outlying areas away from the cities could dip into the upper 30s.

Lots of sun again Wednesday. Pleasant afternoon temperatures with highs in the low 70s.

Increasing clouds Thursday as our next cold front approaches; skies are expected to turn partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. There could be a few showers as early as Thursday evening. The best chance of showers and a few storms is closer to Friday morning. Rain amounts don’t look that impressive in most spots but we’ll take it before our next dry stretch.

It drier out Friday night and through the weekend. In fact, even the first half of next week looks dry. Highs are forecast to mostly be in the low to mid 70s with lows on either side of 50 degrees.

