Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

CPD set to host two-day ‘Women’s Self-Defense Firearms Course’ in November

CPD set to host two-day ‘Women’s Self-Defense Firearms Course’ in November
CPD set to host two-day ‘Women’s Self-Defense Firearms Course’ in November(Source: WTVM)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is hosting its first ‘Women’s Self-Defense Firearms Course’ on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11.

It will be held at the CPD gun range on Cusseta Road.

The course is for women ages 21 and older living and working in Columbus.

Some of the highlights in the course include:

  • How to avoid becoming a victim.
  • Firearm safety and responsible handling.
  • Understand local laws and regulations.
  • Empowerment through knowledge and skills.

There are only 25 spots available. You can email santiago.brittany@columbus.org to RSVP.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalia Spires
Mother of children abducted from north Columbus Burger King arrested
Columbus police are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured.
One person stabbed multiple times on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police arrest over 20 offenders in weekend operation
Columbus police arrest over 20 offenders in weekend operation
Exit closed on I-185 SB following car crash in Columbus
Exit re-opens on I-185 SB following car crash in Columbus
Ricky Montel Johnson
Opelika police searching for missing man last seen on Oct. 12

Latest News

Ricky Montel Johnson
Opelika police searching for missing man last seen on Oct. 12
Eclipse from Baton Rouge
CSU Coca-Cola Space Science Center hosts Eclipse viewing
Chattahoochee Valley hosts IFC World Championships
Chattahoochee Valley hosts IFC World Championships
A partial eclipse will be visible in our area Saturday afternoon. You must use proper solar...
How to Build an Eclipse Viewer to View the Eclipse Safely