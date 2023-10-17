CPD set to host two-day ‘Women’s Self-Defense Firearms Course’ in November

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is hosting its first ‘Women’s Self-Defense Firearms Course’ on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11.

It will be held at the CPD gun range on Cusseta Road.

The course is for women ages 21 and older living and working in Columbus.

Some of the highlights in the course include:

How to avoid becoming a victim.

Firearm safety and responsible handling.

Understand local laws and regulations.

Empowerment through knowledge and skills.

There are only 25 spots available. You can email santiago.brittany@columbus.org to RSVP.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.