Dry Conditions Wednesday and Thursday with Increasing Rain Coverage Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Calm, clear, and chilly conditions across the Valley tonight. Low temperatures waking up on Wednesday morning are expected to be in the low- to mid-40s.

We'll start off Wednesday mostly in the 40s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Temperatures will begin to warm across the Valley Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures between 71 and 74 degrees; sunny skies are expected tomorrow. Clouds begin to move back into the Valley on Thursday ahead of the approaching cold front with rain chances between 30-40% in the overnight hours Thursday, heading into Friday. Rain coverage looks between 40-50% on Friday with showers and some thunderstorms; temperatures will be in the low- to mid-70s Friday, thanks to the rain and cloud cover.

Rain Coverage (WTVM Weather)

The weekend looks to be drier with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the low- to mid-70s. After the cold front moves through on Friday we can expect conditions to dry out once again as high pressure settles back over our area. Temperatures following the passage of the cold front do not look to cool us down too much, with high temperatures Monday through Wednesday in the mid-70s and lows in the low- to mid-50s.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook: Temperatures have the potential to be slightly above average. (WTVM Weather)

