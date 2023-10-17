Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Dry Conditions Wednesday and Thursday with Increasing Rain Coverage Friday

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Calm, clear, and chilly conditions across the Valley tonight. Low temperatures waking up on Wednesday morning are expected to be in the low- to mid-40s.

We'll start off Wednesday mostly in the 40s.
We'll start off Wednesday mostly in the 40s.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Temperatures will begin to warm across the Valley Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures between 71 and 74 degrees; sunny skies are expected tomorrow. Clouds begin to move back into the Valley on Thursday ahead of the approaching cold front with rain chances between 30-40% in the overnight hours Thursday, heading into Friday. Rain coverage looks between 40-50% on Friday with showers and some thunderstorms; temperatures will be in the low- to mid-70s Friday, thanks to the rain and cloud cover.

Rain Coverage
Rain Coverage(WTVM Weather)

The weekend looks to be drier with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the low- to mid-70s. After the cold front moves through on Friday we can expect conditions to dry out once again as high pressure settles back over our area. Temperatures following the passage of the cold front do not look to cool us down too much,  with high temperatures Monday through Wednesday in the mid-70s and lows in the low- to mid-50s.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook: Temperatures have the potential to be slightly above average.
8-14 Day Temperature Outlook: Temperatures have the potential to be slightly above average.(WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalia Spires
Mother of children abducted from north Columbus Burger King arrested
Columbus police are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured.
One person stabbed multiple times on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police arrest over 20 offenders in weekend operation
Columbus police arrest over 20 offenders in weekend operation
Exit closed on I-185 SB following car crash in Columbus
Exit re-opens on I-185 SB following car crash in Columbus
Ricky Montel Johnson
Opelika police searching for missing man last seen on Oct. 12

Latest News

Highs Tuesday will be just shy of 70 degrees in many spots.
Chilly mornings, comfortably cool afternoons
Sunny and cool through mid-week.
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek's Monday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek's Monday Evening Weather on the Go
Forecast Low Temperatures
Cool Temperatures for the Start of Tuesday & Wednesday