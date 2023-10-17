Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: October 19-21 preview

Brookstone vs Crawford County (October 2023)
Brookstone vs Crawford County (October 2023)(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Sports Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The top two teams in a number of regions will play this week as the end of the regular high school football season nears. Play begins on Thursday with a region title on the line between Loachapoka and Maplesville.

[TAP OR CLICK TO VIEW MATCHUPS]

PLAY OF THE WEEK

You have until 4PM ET Thursday to lock in your vote for Play of the Week. Remember, you can vote daily by visiting this link.

Your choices for PLAY OF THE WEEK: Brookstone School (Official), Glenwood Gators, Schley County Middle/High School! VOTE HERE: https://www.wtvm.com/sports/high-school/football/play-of-the-week/

Posted by WTVM News Leader 9 on Friday, October 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalia Spires
Mother of children abducted from north Columbus Burger King arrested
Columbus police are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured.
One person stabbed multiple times on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police arrest over 20 offenders in weekend operation
Columbus police arrest over 20 offenders in weekend operation
Exit closed on I-185 SB following car crash in Columbus
Exit re-opens on I-185 SB following car crash in Columbus
Ricky Montel Johnson
Opelika police searching for missing man last seen on Oct. 12

Latest News

Glenwood, Lee-Scott to join AHSAA
Glenwood, Lee-Scott to join AHSAA in 2024
Autaugaville vs Loachapoka (October 2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: October 12-13 scores and highlights
SPORTS OVERTIME: Friday Oct. 13 highlights (part 3)
SPORTS OVERTIME: Friday Oct. 13 highlights (part 2)