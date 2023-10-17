Russell County Sheriff’s Office to host firearm training for women in the upcoming weekend

Business Break
Russell County Sheriff’s Office to host free firearm training for women(Source: Russell County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free firearm training for women on Oct. 21.

The training will be held at The Russell County Thomas F. Boswell Training Range from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., and it will be divided based on semi-automatic or revolver firearms.

Participants will need to bring their own equipment such as their own firearm, a belt, a quality belt holster, and approximately 200 rounds of ammunition.

They are asking for attendees to not bring their firearms and ammo during the class portion of the training and to wear closed-toed shoes.

Those who are interested must pre-register by calling 334-664-9853 or email levans@rcso.org.

