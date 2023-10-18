Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

21-year-old faces trafficking charges after marijuana drug bust in Opelika

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A 21-year-old man is behind bars following a major marijuana bust in Opelika.

According to the Opelika Police Department, the Narcotics Unit and Lee County SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Lee Road 2192, where they found over ten pounds of marijuana, more than $4,000 in cash and firearms during the search.

Marijuana drug bust in Opelika
Marijuana drug bust in Opelika(Source: Opelika Police Department)

As a result, Donquavious Mondrell Moreland of Cusseta, Alabama, was arrested on the scene and charged with trafficking marijuana.

Police say the case is still under investigation, and if anyone knows any additional information should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in investigation of missing Opelika man’s remains found in Alex City
Suspect arrested in investigation of missing Opelika man’s remains found in Alex City
Kalia Spires
Mother of children abducted from north Columbus Burger King arrested
Kalia Spires arriving at Muscogee County Jail
Columbus mother arrested in Tift Co. for kidnapping extradited to Muscogee Co.
Valley woman arrested after stealing ambulance from EAMC Lanier
Valley woman arrested after stealing ambulance from EAMC Lanier
Glenwood, Lee-Scott to join AHSAA
Glenwood, Lee-Scott to join AHSAA in 2024

Latest News

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a chase along an east Alabama highway that ended...
Sheriff’s deputy chase ends in crash along I-85 in Lee Co.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Shooting investigation underway on Davidson St in West Point leaves 14-year-old injured
Joran van der Sloot
‘Justice for Natalee’: Joran van der Sloot pleads guilty to wire fraud and extortion charges, sentenced to 20 years
Sheriff’s deputy chase ends in crash along I-85 in Lee Co.