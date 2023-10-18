21-year-old faces trafficking charges after marijuana drug bust in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A 21-year-old man is behind bars following a major marijuana bust in Opelika.

According to the Opelika Police Department, the Narcotics Unit and Lee County SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Lee Road 2192, where they found over ten pounds of marijuana, more than $4,000 in cash and firearms during the search.

Marijuana drug bust in Opelika (Source: Opelika Police Department)

As a result, Donquavious Mondrell Moreland of Cusseta, Alabama, was arrested on the scene and charged with trafficking marijuana.

Police say the case is still under investigation, and if anyone knows any additional information should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

