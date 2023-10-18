Business Break
Britt David Baptist Church welcomes community to annual Ark in the Park
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Britt David Baptist Church is hosting its annual Ark in the Park this Halloween.

Join the community on October 31 at Britt David Park for a safe, Christ-centered trick-or-treating alternative.

The event is set to take place from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. and there will be candy, games, food - all free for the community.

Families and kids are encouraged to attend in their costumes.

For more information on Britt David Baptist Church and Ark in the Park, click here.

