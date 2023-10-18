Business Break
Butcher And Fine Wine Shop Opening In Columbus

By Jason Dennis
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new store for specialty food and drinks is opening in Columbus.

Midtown Provisions had a pre-opening celebration last Friday and will officially open on Thursday, October 19.

It’s a high-end butcher shop, connected to a fine wine and spirits store, the first of its kind in this part of Columbus. The new business is right next to Dinglewood Pharmacy and across from Aflac.

“We wanted to see a concept that intertwined both, I’ve seen it in Atlanta, had a lot of options there,” Midtown Provisions owner-operator Drew Godwin said.

Three couples who also live in the Midtown community are co-owners for this business. It was born from wanting to get a good meal or steak like Wagyu and a pairing bottle of liquor or wine, all from the same place.

“We have a lot of brands here that we love. We listened to a lot of our friends family about what they want to see in the store...that’s not carried anywhere in Columbus, so you’ll see lots of items here you can’t get anywhere else in the city,” Midtown Provisions co-owner-operator Crystal Trawick said.

Along with steaks and alcohol, Midtown Provisions also will have fresh salmon, Mabellas cheesecakes, Treviolis pasta, ready-to-cook casseroles and more.

