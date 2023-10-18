CPD introduces new public access portal for accreditation feedback

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Columbus Police Department launched the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) public access portal to improve transparency and community involvement in their national accreditation efforts.

It’s part of the department’s national accreditation efforts to help law enforcement maintain standardized policies and procedures.

The portal is a new platform for public comments on the department’s community engagement, delivery of public safety services, and overall satisfaction with the department.

Information gathered through the portal will help review the department’s current guidelines and shape new policies.

The public access portal is not for submitting investigative information.

Click here to access to the CPD website, and click on the CALEA Access Portal tab.

