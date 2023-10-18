Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Craving Chick-fil-A? Now you can recreate some dishes from home

FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and...
FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” that contain known favorites, but also recipes by shared table partners.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A has released its first-ever digital cookbook, and it’s free.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for some of the fast food joint’s discontinued items – or have a craving but the restaurant is closed – you can recreate the dishes at home.

The book inspired by Chick-fil-A’s shared table program was put together in hopes of raising awareness of food insecurity and food waste, the company noted.

There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” that contain known favorites and also recipes by shared table partners.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalia Spires
Mother of children abducted from north Columbus Burger King arrested
Ricky Montel Johnson
Officials investigating remains found in Alex City, believed to be missing Opelika man
Kalia Spires arriving at Muscogee County Jail
Columbus mother arrested in Tift Co. for kidnapping extradited to Muscogee Co.
Glenwood, Lee-Scott to join AHSAA
Glenwood, Lee-Scott to join AHSAA in 2024
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery

Latest News

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a chase along an east Alabama highway that ended...
Sheriff’s deputy chase ends in crash along I-85 in Lee Co.
Joshua Pleasnick
Suspect who allegedly entered Wisconsin Capitol armed twice in same day booked again
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes Natalee Holloway’s killing to attorney
It's part of the school conference day in which all RHS students could choose to attend...
High school holds special day to teach students basic life skills, various career paths