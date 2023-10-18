Business Break
Feeding the Valley changes Mobile Food Pantry location for weekend

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley has changed its location for the monthly Mobile Food Pantry distribution this weekend.

On Saturday, October 21, the Mobile Food Pantry distribution will be at Headquarter Nissan, located at 1725 Whittlesey Road in Columbus.

This drive-through food distribution is from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m

This food drive is scheduled for Georgia residents only.

.

