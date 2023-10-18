Business Break
Gorgeous Wednesday, Brief rain chance late week

Tyler’s forecast
A beautiful Wednesday with highs in the 70s.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The quiet and dry pattern mostly stays put over the next several days with the exception of one rain chance later in the week.

We’re calling it a mid-week beauty on this Wednesday if you can get past the morning chill! Plenty of sun with highs between 70 and 75 degrees.

Mainly clear tonight. Still pretty chilly early Thursday. Lows mostly in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees; a few of the cooler spots could be in the low 40s.

Patchy fog is possible early Thursday. Otherwise, the mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds. It will turn partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs between 73 and 76 degrees. Any rain should hold off until Thursday evening or Thursday night.

The Storm Team 9 Forecast calls for around a 40% rain coverage for Thursday night into Friday morning with a possible thunderstorm as well. About half of us won’t see any rain probably, and even if you do, it looks to be mostly between a tenth and a third of an inch. Temperatures start off well into the 50s to even near 60 degrees Friday before climbing into the 70s. It turns sunnier and drier Friday afternoon as the winds kick up out of the west and northwest.

Pleasant this weekend with near average temperatures in the forecast. Highs in the mid 70s with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Saturday looks to be the sunniest day of the weekend.

The pattern stays pretty consistent as we head into early next week; cool mornings with mild afternoons. We could reach the upper 70s mid to late next week.

