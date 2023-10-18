Business Break
Harris Co. School District invites community to 7th annual Sound of the County

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is inviting you to its 7th annual Sound of the County Invitational.

High school bands currently expected to compete include Columbus, Manchester, Calvary Christian, and Troup County. Participating bands will receive feedback to help students grow their musicality.

The event will be this Saturday, October 21, at Harris County High School’s Durham Field.

Gates will open at 11 a.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12.

