Phenix City-Russell County NAACP to host ‘Freedom Fund Gala’ Oct. 21

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Phenix City-Russell County NAACP Branch 5050 is hosting its annual Freedom Fund Gala on Oct. 21 to support the growth of the organization and its scholarship program.

The gala will be held at The National Infantry Museum at 1775 Legacy Way in Columbus at 6 p.m.

The attire for the event is formal and semi-formal.

The theme is “Fighting Forward,” and Alabama State Senator Robert Stewart for District 23 will be the guest speaker.

During the event, four women will be honored for their accomplishments in education. Those women include:

  • Dr. Brenda Coley, superintendent of Russell County Schools.
  • Dr. Janet Sherrod, superintendent of Phenix City Schools.
  • President Jackie Screws, president of Chattahoochee Valley Community College.
  • Dr. Dionne Rosser-Mims, vice chancellor of Troy University Phenix City Campus.

Coach Charles Fortune of Central High School will be receiving the Lifetime Community Servant Leader award for his 45-year work with athletes in Phenix City.

Tickets are $75, and the last day to purchase tickets is Friday, Oct. 20.

You can click here to purchase tickets. For any more information, you can contact Chelsea Arrington-Brown at 706-577-0892.

