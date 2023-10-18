Sheriff’s deputy chase ends in crash along I-85 in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a chase along an east Alabama highway that ended in a crash.

The chase happened on I-85 - right around 5 p.m. CST on Tuesday afternoon, October 18.

Sheriff Jay Jones says the vehicle was going the wrong way on the southbound side of the highway the accident happened.

No injuries were reported but there were some traffic delays in the area. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency handled the case.

We are waiting for more details on a possible arrest.

