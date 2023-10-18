Shooting investigation underway on Davidson St in West Point leaves 14-year-old injured

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the West Point Police Department, a shooting investigation is underway on Davidson Street after a 14-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the chest area.

According to officials, on October 16, between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., WPPD was called to 1203 Davidson Street in reference to a person being shot. The victim was transported to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta- Egleston, and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say they have potential warrants on a suspect.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Detective Lockhart of the West Point Police Department at 706-645-3525.

