Shooting investigation underway on Davidson St in West Point leaves 14-year-old injured

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.(MGN)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the West Point Police Department, a shooting investigation is underway on Davidson Street after a 14-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the chest area.

According to officials, on October 16, between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., WPPD was called to 1203 Davidson Street in reference to a person being shot. The victim was transported to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta- Egleston, and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say they have potential warrants on a suspect.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Detective Lockhart of the West Point Police Department at 706-645-3525.

