Some Cloudier Skies Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The last of the chilly mornings is on the horizon; waking up low temperatures Thursday morning are expected to be in the upper-40s and low-50s. Thursday expects mostly sunny conditions in the morning with increasing cloud cover throughout the day; a stray shower cannot be ruled out Thursday evening especially for areas north and west of Columbus.

Thursday Forecast (WTVM Weather)

Thursday expects mostly sunny conditions in the morning with increasing cloud cover throughout the day; a stray shower cannot be ruled out Thursday evening especially for areas north and west of Columbus. The next cold front will begin to move its way into the Valley Thursday night and into Friday. Showers and some thunderstorms are possible during the overnight hours Thursday; rain coverage is expected to be between 30-50% overnight. Rain coverage for Friday is between 30-40%, showers and some thunderstorms are looking to occur in the morning time frame, with the evening looking to be drier and breezy.

Rain Coverage (WTVM Weather)

This front will not cool us down as much as the previous front that moved through the Valley, but rather dry us out for the days to follow. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies Sunday, but both days look to be dry. Heading into the new work week expect these drier conditions to stick around, with Monday and Tuesday expecting mostly sunny skies.

Workweek Preview (WTVM Weather)

Afternoon high temperatures are expected to be in the low- to mid-70s through Monday; with morning low temperatures expected to be in the low-50s after the front moves through the region on Friday night.

