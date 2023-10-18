TCSO asks public for assistance in identifying shoplifting suspect

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

According to officials, the incident occurred on October 15th at the Dollar General located at 9078 Hamilton Road in Pine Mountain. They say the suspect left the location in an older model Nissan Maxima with a Georgia tag.

If you have any information on this incident, call 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

