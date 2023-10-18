Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

TCSO asks public for assistance in identifying shoplifting suspect

TCSO shoplifting suspect
TCSO shoplifting suspect(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

According to officials, the incident occurred on October 15th at the Dollar General located at 9078 Hamilton Road in Pine Mountain. They say the suspect left the location in an older model Nissan Maxima with a Georgia tag.

If you have any information on this incident, call 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalia Spires
Mother of children abducted from north Columbus Burger King arrested
Ricky Montel Johnson
Officials investigating remains found in Alex City, believed to be missing Opelika man
Kalia Spires arriving at Muscogee County Jail
Columbus mother arrested in Tift Co. for kidnapping extradited to Muscogee Co.
Glenwood, Lee-Scott to join AHSAA
Glenwood, Lee-Scott to join AHSAA in 2024
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery

Latest News

Butcher And Fine Wine Shop Opening In Columbus
Butcher And Fine Wine Shop Opening In Columbus
Butcher And Fine Wine Shop Opening In Columbus
Butcher And Fine Wine Shop Opening In Columbus
Phenix City-Russell County NAACP to host ‘Freedom Fund Gala’ Oct. 21
Phenix City-Russell County NAACP to host ‘Freedom Fund Gala’ Oct. 21
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes Natalee Holloway’s killing to attorney