Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

US receiving dozens of UFO reports a month

WARNING: BLEEPED PROFANITY - Defense Department video shows a previous encounter of unexplained aerial phenomena. DEFENSE DEPT, NAVAIR, CNN
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The number of reports of UFOs to the U.S. government is increasing.

Dozens of reports have been received each month, and thousands more are expected in the near future, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.

The majority of the reports turned out to be balloons or drones, but some require further investigation and might even be objects used to spy on the U.S.

One reason for the increase in reports is the Federal Aviation Administration starting to provide information to The Pentagon.

The Pentagon is preparing two new portals for submissions: One for historical sightings from current or former government employees and contractors and a second for public submissions of new reports.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Montel Johnson
Officials investigating remains found in Alex City, believed to be missing Opelika man
Kalia Spires
Mother of children abducted from north Columbus Burger King arrested
Kalia Spires arriving at Muscogee County Jail
Columbus mother arrested in Tift Co. for kidnapping extradited to Muscogee Co.
Valley woman arrested after stealing ambulance from EAMC Lanier
Valley woman arrested after stealing ambulance from EAMC Lanier
Glenwood, Lee-Scott to join AHSAA
Glenwood, Lee-Scott to join AHSAA in 2024

Latest News

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.
Police arrest suspect after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu kills 4
Defense Department video shows a previous encounter of unexplained aerial phenomena. DEFENSE...
Defense Dept. video shows unexplained aerial phenomena, aka UFO
A couple from Kansas took their proposal to the sky.
Man has ‘Marry me?’ message cut into soybean field for aerial proposal
Biden to ask Congress for “unprecedented” Israel aid package
Biden to ask Congress for “unprecedented” Israel aid package
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options