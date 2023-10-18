Valley woman arrested after stealing ambulance from EAMC Lanier
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials arrested a woman after stealing an ambulance from a Valley hospital.
According to Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds, 21-year-old Serenity Rolland was arrested around 3 p.m. on October 17 for taking an ambulance from EAMC Lanier.
Reynolds says she was transported to the hospital where she refused treatment and wanted a ride home. Officials say an Alabama state trooper in the area heard the call about the ambulance theft around 2:30 p.m.
The trooper saw Rolland driving north on Highway 29 - which started a chase that ended in Lanett.
Rolland is charged with the following:
- Attempting to elude
- Reckless endangerment
- Theft of property 1st degree
Rolland was taken into custody at her home on South 10th Street in Lanett.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.