Valley woman arrested after stealing ambulance from EAMC Lanier
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials arrested a woman after stealing an ambulance from a Valley hospital.

According to Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds, 21-year-old Serenity Rolland was arrested around 3 p.m. on October 17 for taking an ambulance from EAMC Lanier.

Reynolds says she was transported to the hospital where she refused treatment and wanted a ride home. Officials say an Alabama state trooper in the area heard the call about the ambulance theft around 2:30 p.m.

The trooper saw Rolland driving north on Highway 29 - which started a chase that ended in Lanett.

Rolland is charged with the following:

  • Attempting to elude
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Theft of property 1st degree

Rolland was taken into custody at her home on South 10th Street in Lanett.

