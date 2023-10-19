Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Barbour County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 10-year-old last seen in Eufaula

Barbour County Sherriff’s Office searching for missing 10-year-old last seen in Eufaula
Barbour County Sherriff’s Office searching for missing 10-year-old last seen in Eufaula(Source: ALEA)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 10-year-old child believed to be in danger.

Curtis Jerome Francis was last seen Oct. 18 at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the area of Alabama Highway 131 in Eufaula.

Officials say he was wearing a black and grey Reebok jacket, blue jeans, and grey and white Reebok high-top shoes.

Francis is 4′9 with brown eyes. He weighs 90 pounds.

If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office at 334-775-3434 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley woman arrested after stealing ambulance from EAMC Lanier
Valley woman arrested after stealing ambulance from EAMC Lanier
Suspect in Opelika marijuana drug bust
21-year-old faces trafficking charges after marijuana drug bust in Opelika
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a chase along an east Alabama highway that ended...
Sheriff’s deputy chase ends in crash along I-85 in Lee Co.
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
GRAPHIC: Audio of Joran van der Sloot describing Natalee Holloway’s killing
Suspect arrested in investigation of missing Opelika man’s remains found in Alex City
Suspect arrested in investigation of missing Opelika man’s remains found in Alex City

Latest News

Columbus Girl Scout honored for saving her brother’s life
Columbus Girl Scout honored for saving her brother’s life
Columbus Girl Scout honored for saving her brother’s life
Columbus Girl Scout honored for saving her brother’s life
Columbus Water Works discusses rate increase effective Jan. 2024
Columbus Water Works discusses rate increase effective Jan. 2024
Columbus Water Works discusses rate increase effective Jan. 2024
Columbus Water Works discusses rate increase effective Jan. 2024