Barbour County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 10-year-old last seen in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 10-year-old child believed to be in danger.

Curtis Jerome Francis was last seen Oct. 18 at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the area of Alabama Highway 131 in Eufaula.

Officials say he was wearing a black and grey Reebok jacket, blue jeans, and grey and white Reebok high-top shoes.

Francis is 4′9 with brown eyes. He weighs 90 pounds.

If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office at 334-775-3434 or call 911.

