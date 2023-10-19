Business Break
Chatt-a-Hoots promote Steve Smith and McLendon Hill to new organization positions

By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots announced Wednesday the team promoted Steve Smith and McLendon Hill to new positions in the organization.

The Chatt-a-Hoots made Smith the Vice President of Baseball Operations after managing the team since its inception. This past season, he led the Hoots to the regular season Sunbelt Baseball League title, and the team’s first 20-win season and second SBL Final. Smith will oversee all Hoots operations both on and off the diamond and finishes with a 55-31 career managerial record.

Hill was elevated to Baseball Operations Manager and Field Manager for the team. He currently serves as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Columbus High School, and was named an NJCAA Golden Glove winner and Second Team Georgia All-Conference during his time at Georgia Perimeter College.

“Both promotions are well-deserved,” said Ignite Sports and Entertainment COO Jeff Croop. “Steve has been tremendous for the growth and success of the organization, and we are excited to see what his new role will mean for the Hoots. ‘Mac’ (McLendon) is a tireless worker who leads by example and will continue to uphold the level of excellence of Chatt-a-Hoots baseball.

The team also announced that Michael Long, Jr. will return as Assistant Coach, and Brett Bowers will return as Bullpen Coach for the 2024 season.

For more information on the Hoots, click HERE.

