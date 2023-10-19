Columbus Girl Scout honored for saving her brother’s life

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus Girl Scout received a high honor for her bravery.

On Thursday, October 18, Evelynn Whisnant was honored for her bravery in saving her 2-year-old brother’s life.

When Whisnant’s little brother, Liam, fell into a pool - not only was she quick to get the attention of adult’s surrounding her but she also jumped into the water, pulling him to safety.

The pool’s depth was the same height as Evelyn, which was 5-feet, so she bounced to keep her head and her brother’s above the water.

She was given the Girl Scout National Medal of Honor for her bravery.

“I saved my brother’s life and the Girl Scouts are very proud of me,” said Whisnant.

“There was just so much pride in Evelynn, she did something amazing and I immediately recognized that above all like it was definitely something to be afraid of but she reacted in such a way I didn’t need to be,” said William Whisnant, Evelynn’s dad.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson was also at the ceremony to honor Evelyn. Congratulations to her - way to live up to the Girl Scout motto of always being prepared!

