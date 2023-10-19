Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Girl Scout honored for saving her brother’s life

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus Girl Scout received a high honor for her bravery.

On Thursday, October 18, Evelynn Whisnant was honored for her bravery in saving her 2-year-old brother’s life.

When Whisnant’s little brother, Liam, fell into a pool - not only was she quick to get the attention of adult’s surrounding her but she also jumped into the water, pulling him to safety.

The pool’s depth was the same height as Evelyn, which was 5-feet, so she bounced to keep her head and her brother’s above the water.

She was given the Girl Scout National Medal of Honor for her bravery.

“I saved my brother’s life and the Girl Scouts are very proud of me,” said Whisnant.

“There was just so much pride in Evelynn, she did something amazing and I immediately recognized that above all like it was definitely something to be afraid of but she reacted in such a way I didn’t need to be,” said William Whisnant, Evelynn’s dad.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson was also at the ceremony to honor Evelyn. Congratulations to her - way to live up to the Girl Scout motto of always being prepared!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley woman arrested after stealing ambulance from EAMC Lanier
Valley woman arrested after stealing ambulance from EAMC Lanier
Suspect in Opelika marijuana drug bust
21-year-old faces trafficking charges after marijuana drug bust in Opelika
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a chase along an east Alabama highway that ended...
Sheriff’s deputy chase ends in crash along I-85 in Lee Co.
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
GRAPHIC: Audio of Joran van der Sloot describing Natalee Holloway’s killing
Suspect arrested in investigation of missing Opelika man’s remains found in Alex City
Suspect arrested in investigation of missing Opelika man’s remains found in Alex City

Latest News

Opelika Police Dept., Kiwanis Club to host first Chili on the Tracks
Opelika Police Dept., Kiwanis Club to host first Chili on the Tracks
Columbus Girl Scout receives high honor for saving 2-year-old brother’s life
Suspect arrested in investigation of missing Opelika man’s remains found in Alex City
Suspect arrested in investigation of missing Opelika man’s remains found in Alex City
Butcher And Fine Wine Shop Opening In Columbus
Butcher And Fine Wine Shop Opening In Columbus