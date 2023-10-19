Business Break
Columbus Girl Scout receives high honor for saving 2-year-old brother’s life

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus Girl Scout recently received a high honor for her bravery in saving her two-year-old brother’s life.

When Evelynn Whisnant’s little brother Liam fell into a pool, not only was she quick to get the attention of adults surrounding her, but she also jumped into the water, pulling him to safety.

The pool’s depth was the same height as Evelynn, five feet. So she bounced to keep her and her brother’s head above the water.

She was given the Girl Scout National Medal of Honor for her bravery.

“I saved my brother’s life, and the Girl Scouts are very proud of me,” said Evelynn.

“There was just so much pride in Evelynn. She did something amazing, and I immediately recognized that above all like it was definitely something to be afraid of but she reacted in such a way I didn’t need to be,” said her dad, William Whisnant.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson was also at the ceremony to honor Evelynn.

