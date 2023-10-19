Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus mother accused of kidnapping children from Burger King denied bond

(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A mother accused of kidnapping her two daughters has been denied bond after her first court appearance in Recorder’s Court.

39-year-old Kalia Spires allegedly abducted 11-year-old Kylie Home and 4-year-old Kylann Harper from a northside Burger King on Sunday, Oct. 15, prompting a nationwide Amber Alert.

In court, it was testified that law enforcement received a call about two children being taken in a bluish-green Honda CRV SUV from the fast food restaurant on Veteran’s Parkway. However, it was unknown who the driver was at the time of the report.

Officials say an eight-year-old was left at the scene with a DEFACS worker because he refused to go along, saying he was afraid to leave with them. According to what the boy told police, his mother locked him in a closet for two weeks when he lived with her. The older daughter carried the younger one to the car and covered themselves in blankets as the driver, later identified as Spires, drove off.

Through technology, police determined Spires was traveling south with the two girls. They were also about to uncover a second vehicle being involved in the incident.

Detectives kept track of the vehicle using locator technology and even got Tift, Bulloch, and Berrian Counties involved to go to the girl’s grandmother’s home.

Law enforcement was eventually able to find Spires and take her into custody in Tift County.

In court, Spires pleaded not guilty, saying she was afraid her children would be engaged in sex trafficking when they got to the Burger King parking lot.

The three children were at the north Columbus Burger King for a civil visit supervised by DFACS. Officials say Spires has no custody of her children due to the extreme danger of sexual and physical abuse in the mother’s care.

The driver of the second vehicle has not been charged as an accomplice at this time. However, the investigation is ongoing.

Spires was denied bond and had her case turned over to superior court.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley woman arrested after stealing ambulance from EAMC Lanier
Valley woman arrested after stealing ambulance from EAMC Lanier
Suspect in Opelika marijuana drug bust
21-year-old faces trafficking charges after marijuana drug bust in Opelika
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a chase along an east Alabama highway that ended...
Sheriff’s deputy chase ends in crash along I-85 in Lee Co.
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
GRAPHIC: Joran van der Sloot describes killing Natalee Holloway in audio interview
Police presence near Schatulga Rd. in Columbus
Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Schatulga Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

Sidney Powell's Fulton County mugshot
Sidney Powell plea could ‘sink many ships’ in election interference case
Radio broadcast community mourns loss of beloved gospel radio host ‘Rev. Austin’
Radio broadcast community mourns loss of beloved gospel radio host ‘Rev. Austin’
Joran van der Sloot
‘Justice for Natalee’: Joran van der Sloot pleads guilty to wire fraud and extortion charges, sentenced to 20 years
Wayne Bartley Community Center at Gray Hill in West Point reopens with new renovations
Wayne Bartley Community Center at Gray Hill in West Point reopens with new renovations